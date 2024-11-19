Amara Financial LLC. Acquires Shares of 46,979 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.8% of Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amara Financial LLC. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,058,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $130.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

