Amara Financial LLC. Makes New Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 390.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FTLS stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.