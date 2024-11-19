Amara Financial LLC. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Amara Financial LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $241.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $182.23 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

