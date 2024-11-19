Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $201.89 and last traded at $201.82. 7,027,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 41,453,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.45.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.69 and a 200 day moving average of $185.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,053,349 shares of company stock worth $1,256,503,289. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after buying an additional 654,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

