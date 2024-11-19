American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,700 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 902,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AAT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,394. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,688,000 after purchasing an additional 804,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,114,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after buying an additional 26,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,404,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

