American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,700 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 902,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 131.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. 138,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,033. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.29.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

