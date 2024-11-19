American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

