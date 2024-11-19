America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Update

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 938,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 813,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,041,609. This trade represents a 105.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 23,255 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,065. The trade was a 18.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 459.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,266,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

