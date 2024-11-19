Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Ames National has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Ames National Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ATLO stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. Ames National has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $22.50.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
