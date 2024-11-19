AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 41.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Aflac stock opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Aflac’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

