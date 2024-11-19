AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price objective (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $322.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.27. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.