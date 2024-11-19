AMG National Trust Bank Sells 200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 103.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $178,824,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after buying an additional 1,997,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

