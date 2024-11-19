Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.37. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 191,497 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $98,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,083,175. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock worth $352,038 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,599,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,926 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,101 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $704,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.