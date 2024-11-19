Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 19th (AAPL, ABBV, ACGL, ACM, AFRM, AHCO, APO, ASH, ATEC, BABA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target trimmed by Moffett Nathanson from $211.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $195.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $69.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $178.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $136.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $58.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

BKV (NYSE:BKV) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $88.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $182.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $315.00 to $286.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $283.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $232.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $97.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $90.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $87.00 to $104.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $105.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $225.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $210.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $215.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $220.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $990.00 to $1,215.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $3.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from £124 ($157.18) to £113.10 ($143.36). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $250.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $84.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $300.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $980.00 to $1,070.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $148.00 to $167.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $139.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $91.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $116.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $63.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $52.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price reduced by Leerink Partners from $46.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $19.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $62.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $70.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $72.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $53.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $72.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $56.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.50 to $7.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $182.00 to $208.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $121.00 to $131.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $125.00 to $145.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $141.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $126.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $134.00 to $141.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $8.25 to $6.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $82.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $10.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $26.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $127.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.