Analysts Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Price Target at $120.88

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $123.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

