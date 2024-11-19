Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.94), with a volume of 419227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.93).

Anexo Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76. The company has a market capitalization of £87.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.19.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

