Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Boosted by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,956 shares during the period. AON accounts for 2.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of AON worth $455,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,200 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after buying an additional 883,761 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $258,471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

AON stock opened at $380.44 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $389.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

