Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 10,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AQST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AQST stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $423.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.