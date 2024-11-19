Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.
NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.29.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
