Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,200 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Arlo Technologies worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,140,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,242 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 4,069,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 191,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 37.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,584.30. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARLO. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

