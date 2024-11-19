Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.69 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

