ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of ATNI opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. ATN International has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $291.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ATN International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ATN International by 758.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ATN International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 627,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 70.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

