Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 26,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 26,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,040.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,700.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$12,200.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,002 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,401.14.

On Friday, August 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 19,999 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,199.44.

Shares of Aurion Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of C$83.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.81. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61.

Aurion Resources ( CVE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

