Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATHM. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Autohome alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autohome

Autohome Stock Down 2.5 %

ATHM traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Autohome announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $6,663,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 211.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Autohome by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.