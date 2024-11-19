Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,507 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after acquiring an additional 518,075 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230,612 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $262.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average of $224.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.88 and a one year high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

