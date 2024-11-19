Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 204 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $312.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.57 and a 200-day moving average of $276.32. The firm has a market cap of $568.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.60 and a twelve month high of $312.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

