Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.25% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLWS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 152,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $947,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,674,364 shares in the company, valued at $28,660,039.20. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $483.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

