Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $295.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.71. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

