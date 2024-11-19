Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,231 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,292. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.04.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $1,004.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $935.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $827.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,061.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

