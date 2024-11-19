Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 87.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Match Group by 433.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

