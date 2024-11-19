Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,107 Shares of Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIZ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 24.93% of Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000.

Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.19.

About Zacks Small/Mid Cap Core Portfolio ETF

The Zacks Small/Mid Cap ETF (SMIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund aims to generate positive risk-adjusted returns by investing in small- and mid-cap US stocks. The actively managed fund selects companies based on analyst agreement, magnitude, upside, and surprise.

