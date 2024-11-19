Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.34 and its 200-day moving average is $254.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.50 and a twelve month high of $276.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

