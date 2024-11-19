Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,689 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $140.48 and a 1 year high of $180.06.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

