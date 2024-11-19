Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.36 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 313,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,243,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 475,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 99,901 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

