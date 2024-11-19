Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Update

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at $208,307.52. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 8.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Avista by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,772,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.29 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

