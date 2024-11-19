B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 89,611 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,373,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 66,967.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Stryker by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Stryker by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 686,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,697,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $389.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.61 and its 200-day moving average is $347.98. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $285.79 and a 52-week high of $398.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

