B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $11.10 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,708 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Rentals by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,089,000 after buying an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in United Rentals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,001,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $832.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $454.71 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $809.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $727.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

