B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $224.98 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,976,000. S&P Global comprises 2.2% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.14% of S&P Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $503.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.53 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

