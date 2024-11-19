B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $588.06 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $607.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.75.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

