B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $92.08 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,078,000. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $301,364,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 95.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,411,000 after acquiring an additional 556,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $410.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $407.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.34 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

