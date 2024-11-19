B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.0% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 85.4% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $338.74 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

