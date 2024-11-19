B. Riley Begins Coverage on Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Nayax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NYAX

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -93.39 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. Nayax has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Nayax during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nayax by 16.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.