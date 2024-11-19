Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,137,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 375,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 335,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 196,141 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 43.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

