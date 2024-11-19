Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Shares of BSBR stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.
