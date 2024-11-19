Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $158,046,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after buying an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,198.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 994,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,886,000 after buying an additional 950,966 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.