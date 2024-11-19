Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 8,189.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,527 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CRH by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CRH by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CRH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 163,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.