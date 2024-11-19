Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BRN opened at $1.73 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.