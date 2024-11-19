Baron Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3 %

DIS opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

