Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baron Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $132.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,019. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. This trade represents a 42.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,548,289 shares of company stock worth $169,165,185 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

