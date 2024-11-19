Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 2.3% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

