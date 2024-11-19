Beddow Capital Management Inc. Purchases 790 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 2.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 3.9 %

FNV stock opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

